Daniels, White lead Arizona St past Colorado 35-13

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for 236 yards and ran for two touchdowns, Rachaad White added rushing and receiving touchdowns, and Arizona State beat Colorado 35-13 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Arizona State bounced back from last week’s loss to BYU that caused the program to drop out of the AP Top 25. The Sun Devils never trailed, controlling the flow of the game with steady offense and solid defense. Colorado pulled within 14-10 in the third, but struggled again offensively, especially through the air.