French leader PSG beats Montpellier 2-0 for 8th straight win

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain relied on early and late goals to beat Montpellier 2-0 and make it eight straight wins. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in the 14th minute at Parc des Princes. Striker Kylian Mbappe’s intended pass for Neymar was deflected and landed at the feet of winger Angel Di Maria. He passed quickly to Gueye for his neat finish. Substitute Julian Draxler had been on briefly when he met a sideways pass from Neymar and slotted home through the goalkeeper’s legs in the 88th. Elsewhere there were away wins for defending champion Lille and third-place Nice.