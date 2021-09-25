Henry runs for 2 TDs, leads Houston over Navy 28-20

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Ta’Zhawn Henry ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead Houston over Navy 28-2 in an American Athletic Conference opener. Henry’s 2-yard touchdown run pulled Houston (3-1, 1-0) to 17-10 late in the third quarter. Clayton Tune threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Jones early in the fourth before Henry’s 1-yard TD run stretched the Cougars’ lead to 28-17 with 12:08 to play. Xavier Arline had a 40-yard touchdown run for Navy (0-3, 0-1) in the first quarter. Isaac Ruoss scored on a 1-yard run that gave the Midshipmen a 17-7 lead at the break.