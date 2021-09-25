Leipzig comes through for Marsch with 6-0 rout of Hertha

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig has routed Hertha Berlin 6-0 in the Bundesliga to ease the pressure on American coach Jesse Marsch. Marsch had been asking for time after his team lost three of its opening five league games of the season. The 18-year-old Florian Wirtz’ second-half strike was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Mainz 1-0. Borussia Dortmund is playing at Borussia Mönchengladbach later Saturday with visiting coach Marco Rose in for a hostile reception after his switch between the teams.