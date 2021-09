AP National Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sincere McCormick scored his third touchdown on fourth-and-one to tie the game, then set up Texas-San Antonio for the game-winning field goal with under a minute to play with a 22-yard run as UTSA knocked off Memphis, 31-28 in a battle of previously unbeaten teams. McCormick carried 42 times for 184 yards as UTSA battled back from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit on the road.