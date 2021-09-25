Nick Diaz loses to Robbie Lawler in long-delayed UFC return

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Diaz lost his first mixed martial arts fight in nearly seven years at UFC 266 on Saturday night. Diaz declined to go on after Robbie Lawler knocked him down with punches early in the third round. The wildly popular 38-year-old fighter hadn’t competed since January 2015, but he traded a high volume of punches with Lawler for two exciting rounds at T-Mobile Arena. Diaz crumpled awkwardly to his knees after Lawler caught him with a check right hook early in the third. Diaz eventually indicated he wouldn’t or couldn’t go on 44 seconds into the third round.