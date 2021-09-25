No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins 53-3; UMass’ 15th straight loss

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 17 Coastal Carolina scored on eight of its nine possessions for a 53-3 victory over UMass. It was the 15th straight defeat for the overmatched Minutemen. The Chanticleers opened 4-0 for the second straight season and have won 15 of their past 16 games. They also cranked up the offense after a subpar 28-25 win at Buffalo last week and finished with 553 yards. They carried a shutout midway into the fourth quarter before UMass kicked a field goal.