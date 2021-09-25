Robinson’s punt return helps Virginia Tech top Richmond

AP National Sports

By JIMMY ROBERTSON

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Braxton Burmeister threw for 212 yards and a touchdown to lead Virginia Tech to a 21-10 victory over Richmond. Tayvion Robinson added a 60-yard punt return for a score for the Hokies, who struggled against a Richmond team that played nearly the entire game without starting quarterback Joe Mancuso, who injured a hand on the Spiders’ second play. Burmeister threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tré Turner on the opening possession of the game to cap a 65-yard drive. Robinson’s touchdown and a 1-yard score by backup quarterback Connor Blumrick were enough for Virginia Tech to register the win.