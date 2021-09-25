Sakkari, Kontaveit advance to Ostrava Open final

AP National Sports

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Maria Sakkari has upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 to set up a surprise final against Anett Kontaveit at the Ostrava Open. Kontaveit beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Sakkari broke her Polish opponent for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first match point when Swiatek’s forehand went wide. The Greek advanced to her first final since 2019 after losing nine straight WTA semifinals.