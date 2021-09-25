Stewart out for playoff game against Mercury

AP National Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not play in Sunday’s WNBA second-round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury. Stewart injured a foot on Sept. 7 in a win over Washington when she came up hobbling after boxing out a Mystics player. The former MVP averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season. Phoenix may be without Diana Taurasi again. She injured her left ankle and missed the team’s opening-round playoff win over New York. Taurasi last played on Sept. 6 and averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 assists this season.