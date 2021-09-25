VMI battles past Wofford 31-23 in SoCon opener

AP National Sports

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Korey Bridey rushed for a career-best 177 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner from 34 yards out and VMI opened defense of its Southern Conference crown by downing Wofford 31-23. Jerry Rice added a 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter and the Keydets ended the game with a punt, an interception and a turnover on downs to hold off Wofford the rest of the way. Collin Ironside was 18 of 22 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Weirick was 11-of-19 passing for 119 yards for the Terriers and scored two rushing touchdowns. Irvin Mulligan rushed 20 times for 134 yards.