Zardes scores twice, Crew tops Montreal 2-1

AP National Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the Columbus Crew kept its playoff hopes alive by defeating Montreal 2-1. The Crew (9-11-7) moved into ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a point behind Atlanta for the final berth. Montreal (10-9-7) remains in sixth. Zardes initial goal, the 50th of his career with the Crew, came in the 44th minute. He ran past the defense to redirect a cross from Derrick Etienne. It marked the first time Columbus had a first half lead since July 17. Romell Quioto cleaned up a loose ball in the box to give Montreal a goal in extra time.