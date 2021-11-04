AP source: Browns excuse Beckham for 2nd straight day

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Odell Beckham Jr. has been excused from practice for the second straight day as the Cleveland Browns figure out their next move with the wide receiver. The team hasn’t reached a conclusion yet on what to do with Beckham, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Cleveland could waive Beckham or bring him back, which seems like a long shot at this point. Beckham hasn’t produced as expected in his 2 1/2 seasons in Cleveland.