Bjugstad helps Wild complete comeback vs. Pens in shootout

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored the deciding goal in a shootout, capping the Minnesota Wild’s rally over the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Saturday night. Bjugstad beat Tristan Jarry with a wrist shot in the shootout. Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala also scored in the shootout for the Wild, who won for the third time in five games. Pittsburgh’s Kasperi Kapanen scored his first career hat trick in regulation, but Minnesota erased a 4-2 Pittsburgh lead in the final five minutes to force overtime. Jake Guentzel scored his third goal and Jarry made 36 saves.