COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: UNC’s Chandler scores 4 TDs

By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: North Carolina’s Ty Chandler ran for 213 yards and scored four touchdowns to help the Tar Heels overcome an 18-point deficit to beat No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55 in one of college football’s top performances this weekend.  Idaho’s Roshaun Johnson also set a school record with six TDs in a 42-24 win over Southern Utah and Purdue dashed No. 5 Michigan State’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 40-29 win.

