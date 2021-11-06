Doncic’s buzzer-beating 3 lifts Mavs over Celtics 107-104

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic hit a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer, another magical moment for the All-Star to give the Dallas Mavericks a 107-104 victory over the Boston Celtics. Doncic took the inbound with 11 seconds remaining, dribbled past midcourt toward the left wing and lifted the shot over former teammate Josh Richardson, who was facing the Mavericks for the first time since an offseason trade. Doncic finished with 33 points to 32 for fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, who bounced back from two rough shooting nights to help Boston rally from a 17-point halftime deficit.