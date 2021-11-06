Herro, Lowry help Heat hold on to beat Jazz 118-115

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Kyle Lowry had his 19th triple-double and the Miami Heat held off the Utah Jazz 118-115. Miami led by 19 points with 5 minutes remaining but the victory wasn’t assured until Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Lowry finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points for the Heat, making two free throws with 10.4 seconds remaining after Utah had cut it to 116-115. Mitchell finished with 37 points and MIke Conley added 18. Mitchell sat out Thursday’s game in Atlanta because of a sprained right ankle.