Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:15 PM

Hooker’s 4 TDs help Tennessee top No. 18 Kentucky 45-42

KTVZ

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw a career-high four touchdown passes, including a 6-yard insurance score to Cedric Tillman early in the fourth quarter, and Tennessee held off No. 18 Kentucky 45-42 to halt a two-game losing streak. The Volunteers emerged from a bye to strike quickly in a back-and-forth game between border rivals that totaled 1,073 yards combined. Hooker’s final TD to Tillman with 11:40 remaining proved to be the biggest as Kentucky got within a field goal on Will Levis’ 24-yard touchdown to Izayah Cummings. The Wildcats got one last chance after Chase McGrath’s missed field goal but turned the ball over on downs. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content