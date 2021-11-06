Usman retains UFC welterweight title with unanimous decision

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision to retain the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 268 in New York on Saturday night. With the win, he improved to 20-1-0, and has won 19 fights in a row, including five title defenses. Usman called himself “the pound-for-pound best alive right now.” Covington, the former interim welterweight champion, dropped to 16-3-0.