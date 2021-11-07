Anthony scores season-best 33, Magic rallies past Jazz

BY JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 10 of his season-best 33 points in the fourth quarter and keyed a game-closing 24-11 run that helped the Orlando Magic past the Utah Jazz 107-100. Down by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and trailing 89-81 with eight minutes to play, Anthony heated up and got plenty of help from R.J. Hampton and Wendell Carter Jr. as the Magic halted a two-game losing streak. Orlando also snapped a five-game skid against the Jazz. That streak dated back three seasons. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Utah.