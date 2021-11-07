Burrow’s pick-6 sets tone in Bengals’ loss to Browns

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals spent all day chasing and not catching the Browns. Cincinnati had three turnovers, including a costly interception by quarterback Joe Burrow in the first quarter, in a 41-16 loss to Cleveland. Burrow’s pass toward rookie Ja’Marr Chase was picked off by Denzel Ward, who returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. It was the second straight loss for the Bengals, who head into their bye week at 5-4 and tied with the Browns in the AFC Central. Chase had a tough day with two drops and a fumble.