Hug wins NYC Marathon men’s wheelchair race for 4th time

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcel Hug of Switzerland has won the New York City Marathon men’s wheelchair race for the fourth time, pulling away from the field for his first title since 2017. The 35-year-old added yet another prize to a remarkable year that included four gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, including in the marathon. Hug, born with spina bifida, finished second to American Daniel Romanchuk in 2018 and ’19. The latter defeat came by just one second. Hug finished in 1 hour, 31 minutes and 24 seconds, more than 6 1/2 minutes ahead of Britain’s David Weir in second and Romanchuck in third.