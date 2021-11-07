King’s fresh voice will try to right reeling Blackhawks

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Derek King takes over as the interim coach of the reeling Chicago Blackhawks after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday. King is charged with hitting the reset button after the team’s 1-9-2 start. The 54-year-old King has been the head coach at Rockford in the American Hockey League since 2018 following a productive 14-year NHL playing career that included 261 goals and 612 points with four teams.