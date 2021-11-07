League leader Napoli held by Verona ahead of Milan derby

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — League leader Napoli has been held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona. That gives AC Milan the chance to move two points clear at the top of Serie A if it wins the derby against Inter Milan later Sunday. Verona ended the match with nine men after substitutes Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinić were sent off in separate incidents late on. Giovanni Simeone gave Verona an early lead but that only lasted five minutes before Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s equalizer.