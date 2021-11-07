Ola Kamara scores twice, D.C. United beats Toronto FC 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Ola Kamara scored twice to finish tie for the MLS goals lead with a career-high 19 and D.C. United beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday to close the regular season. Kamara tied New York City FC’s Taty Castellanos for the goals lead, with Castellanos scoring the tying goal in New York’s 1-1 tie with Philadelphia. Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz entered the Sounders’ late game against Vancouver with 17 goals. Steven Birnbaum also scored for D.C. United, which missed the Eastern Conference playoffs when the New York Red Bulls tied Nashville. Julian Gressel had two assists for the Washington club. Richie Laryea scored for Toronto.