Pacers hold off Kings for first win in Sacramento since 2018

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points and the Indiana Pacers held on after blowing a 15-point lead, beating the Sacramento Kings 94-91. Domontas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana to its first win in Sacramento since 2018. T.J. McConnell added 17 points and Chris Duarte scored 15. Harrison Barnes scored 22 points for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield scored 17 apiece.