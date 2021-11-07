Pieters wins Portugal Masters for 1st victory since 2019

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Thomas Pieters has shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to win the Portugal Masters for his first European Tour victory since 2019. The Belgian ended at 19 under for the tournament (265) at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. He was two shots ahead of Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and Danish players Nicolai Hojgaard and Lucas Bjerregaard. It was Pieters’ fifth European Tour win in 171 starts. His last victory had come two years ago at the Czech Masters.