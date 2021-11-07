Soccer great Andriy Shevchenko named as Genoa coach

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has hired former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Andriy Shevchenko as coach to replace the fired Davide Ballardini. The 45-year-old Shevchenko has signed a contract until June 2024. Shevchenko has only coached Ukraine. He quit in August after steering the national team to the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time in its history before being eliminated by England. Genoa’s American owners 777 Partners fired Ballardini on Saturday after just one win in 12 Serie A matches this season.