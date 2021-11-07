Unbeaten Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat against Scotland

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland on Sunday with the aim of going unbeaten in the T20 World Cup group stage. Pakistan is the only unbeaten team in the tournament and looks to finish on top of Group 2 with a full complement of 10 points from five matches. New Zealand, which earlier qualified for the semifinals, finished the group stage with eight points. Captain Babar Azam said his team wasn’t complacent and that was the reason he didn’t make any changes to the playing XI that has won four consecutive games.