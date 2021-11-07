Yankees decline option on LHP Rodríguez, promote C Sands

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have declined a club option on left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez and promoted catcher Donny Sands to the major league roster. Rodríguez’s option was worth $3 million and included a $500,000 buyout, which he’ll receive along with the right to become a free agent. He was acquired from Texas along with Joey Gallo for minor leaguers Glenn Otto, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith in July and pitched well down the stretch. Frequently lined up against opponents’ best left-handed hitters, Rodríguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees.