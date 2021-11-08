Athletes Unlimited signs more WNBA players for new league

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Athletes Unlimited adds 10 players to its basketball league, including Jantel Lavender, Courtney Williams, Odyssey Sims and Tianna Hawkins of the WNBA. The season will be played in Las Vegas running from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28. Players will earn points each week based on their team’s results, as well as some individual stats. At the end of the week, the leading four players will draft the teams for the next week’s games.