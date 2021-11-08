European leagues see surprise leaders, slumping super clubs

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Five of 12 Super League founder clubs lie outside the Champions League qualifying places as domestic soccer pauses for the international break with surprise title challengers across Europe. Barcelona and Juventus wouldn’t even qualify for European competitions from their current league standings. Manchester United and Arsenal are on track only for Europa League places. Tottenham followed Barcelona in firing its coach of a ninth-place team. Only Chelsea among the Super League rebels leads its league. Real Sociedad and Napoli are surprise leaders in Spain and Italy. Other leaders aiming to end a decades-long title wait are Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium and Trabzonspor in Turkey.