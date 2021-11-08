Larson shares NASCAR title with supportive race school

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson shared his first career NASCAR Cup championship with the youth racing school that stood by him in his comeback. The Urban Youth Racing School is a Philadelphia-based program that creates opportunities in racing for minorities. Founders Anthony and Michelle Martin and two students attended the championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. The Martins stood their ground and gave Larson a second chance and forged a bond with the driver. They all celebrated together in victory lane after Larson won the championship.