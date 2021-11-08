Mullen contrite, confident he can fix Florida’s problems

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen fired two close friends in hopes of saving his program — and maybe, ultimately, his job. Mullen also took responsibility for the team’s failures. He offered an assessment that anyone who has watched the Gators’ slide this season already knew. He says “We’re not better than we were earlier in the year.” Mullen seemed contrite and committed to getting Florida back on track following a three-game losing streak that left outsiders questioning the coach’s job status and the direction of the program. The Gators have dropped eight of their last 10 games against Power Five opponents.