Rams rolling toward playoffs, but with several concerns

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have hit the halfway point of the season as a clear Super Bowl contender with a star-studded defense and a prolific passing offense. Coach Sean McVay’s team also has more than enough looming concerns about potentially serious flaws in its high-risk, high-reward strategy of chasing a championship. In the big picture, the Rams are in great shape with more victories than all but one other NFL team. They’re scoring 29 points per game with an offense averaging 399 yards per game. But potential concerns are lurking everywhere just below the Rams’ shiny surface.