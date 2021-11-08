Washington suspends Jimmy Lake for 1 game without pay

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has suspended head coach Jimmy Lake without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies’ game against Oregon. Lake is suspended from all team activities for the week and will return to his coaching responsibilities on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the interim coach for Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward and then shoved Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline during the 26-16 loss to Oregon. Fuavai appeared to be exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd just before the incident with Lake.