AP source: Browns RB Chubb tests positive for COVID-19

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is being placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England. One of the NFL’s best backs, Chubb is going on the list along with rookie running back Demetric Felton, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the transaction official. It’s still possible Chubb could play against the Patriots as long as he tests negative twice. Chubb rushed for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Browns’ 41-16 win at Cincinnati on Sunday.