Cowboys put K Zuerlein on COVID-19 list; 1st since September

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 reserve list. The move likely means the club will have to sign a replacement before playing Atlanta. Zuerlein is the first Dallas player to enter healthy and safety protocols since late September. The club has had 12 players and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spend time on the COVID-19 list since August. All the Dallas players who landed on the list during the season have missed at least one game.