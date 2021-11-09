Freshmen Bates, Duren lead Memphis past Tennessee Tech

CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Emoni Bates scored 17 points in his collegiate debut, Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 15 apiece and No. 12 Memphis beat Tennessee Tech 89-65 in the season opener for both teams. The Tigers got 12 points from DeAndre Williams, who was 6 of 7 from the floor. Memphis (1-0) shot 55.6% for the game. The Tigers started a season with a load of promise bolstered by one of the top recruiting classes in the country, centered on Bates and Duren. Memphis also returned a core of veterans to complement the freshmen. Mamoudou Diarra led Tennessee Tech (0-1) with 11 points.