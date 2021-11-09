Germany player tests positive for virus, 4 more quarantined

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — A player on Germany’s national soccer team has tested positive for the coronavirus and four more are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of the team’s World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. The German soccer federation says the unnamed player was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. The other four tested negative for the virus but have been instructed to isolate because of their proximity to the infected player. Germany has already qualified for next year’s World Cup ahead of its final qualifiers. The team hosts Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg on Thursday and then plays Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday.