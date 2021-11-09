Harvey White, QB who won ACC titles at Clemson, dies at 83

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson quarterback Harvey White has died at age 83. He helped the Tigers win Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 1958 and 1959. White died Saturday, according to the Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood, South Carolina. He was the first Clemson quarterback to be named to the all-ACC first team in 1957 as a sophomore when he threw for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. He helped Clemson to three bowl games in his career.