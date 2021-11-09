McGusty’s double-double helps carry Miami past Canisius

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and Miami fought off spirited Canisius for a 77-67 win in a season opener for both schools. Anthony Walker scored 14 points off the bench, DePaul transfer Charlie Moore scored 13 and Sam Waardenburg 10 in his first game since March 2020 after missing last season with a foot injury. Despite having never trailed, Miami couldn’t distance itself until after intermission when it went on a 17-4 outburst to take a 67-50 lead with 7:23 to play.