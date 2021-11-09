No. 4 Maryland routs Longwood 97-67 without injured Miller

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 4 Maryland to a 97-67 victory over Longwood. The Terrapins return all five starters from a season ago, although one of them, guard Diamond Miller, missed this game with knee soreness. Maryland still put five players on double figures. Ashley Owusu and Mimi Collins scored 16 points apiece. Kyla McMakin scored 22 points for Longwood. The Lancers kept the game close for most of the first half. It was 21-all after one quarter, and Maryland led 32-29 before finishing the second quarter with a 15-5 run.