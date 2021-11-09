Roche drills 8 3s, The Citadel shoots past Pitt, 78-63

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jason Roche knocked down eight 3-pointers and The Citadel jumped to an early lead it never surrendered to knock off short-handed Pittsburgh, 78-63 in the season opener for both schools. The victory was The Citadel’s first over an ACC team since 1979 and snapped a 46-game losing streak against ACC teams. A freshman, Roche hit half of the Bulldogs’ six 3s in the opening seven minutes to build a 29-7 lead and held a 43-31 advantage at intermission.