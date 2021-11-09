Strautmane, Hermosa lead No. 17 Georgia Tech women in romp

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Digna Strautmane and Derea Hermosa combined for 37 points on 17-of-20 shooting and No. 17 Georgia Tech rolled to a 74-40 win over Central Michigan. Strautmane, a fifth-year player who transferred from Syracuse, was 8-of-10 with two 3-pointers for 19 points and Hermosa went 8 of 10 for 18. Eylia Love added 15 points for the Yellowjackets, who gave second-year coach Nell Fortner her 200th collegiate win. In addition to stops at Purdue and Auburn, Fortner coach in the WNBA and guided the United States to gold medal in the 2000 Olympics. Jahari Smith scored 14 points for Central Michigan.