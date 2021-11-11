ACC dominator: Next stop Virginia for No. 7 Notre Dame

By The Associated Press

Virginia wraps up a rare three-week, out-of-conference stretch on Saturday night when it plays host to No. 7 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have been having quite a run against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. They’ve won 10 straight on the road and 22 in a row overall during the regular season against the league. Key for Virginia will be if quarterback Brennan Armstrong can play, or if a ribs injury keeps him sidelined with two critical ACC games to finish the regular season.