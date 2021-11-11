Bills, Allen hoping to get back on track vs. White-led Jets

By The Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are looking to bounce back after a dreadful loss at Jacksonville last weekend. Josh Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during Buffalo’s first four series in the second half of a 9-6 loss. The Bills failed to score a TD last week and that marked the first time that’s happened since their 18-10 win over the Jets in October 2020. The Jets will try to bounce back from a 45-30 loss at Indianapolis during which Mike White was hurt in the first quarter. White is healthy again and will start his third straight game in place of the injured Zach Wilson.