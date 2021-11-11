Bills place defensive tackle Zimmer on IR, sign CB Cam Lewis

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was placed on injured reserve after he sustained a season-ending knee injury which will require surgery. The Bills filled Zimmer’s roster spot by signing cornerback Cam Lewis from their practice squad in preparation for their game at the New York Jets on Sunday. Lewis fills a potentially immediate need with the uncertain status of nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and backup safety Jaquan Johnson. Buffalo also promoted quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad to serve as Josh Allen’s backup this weekend, with Mitchell Trubisky remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a second consecutive week.