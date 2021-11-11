European leagues, fans team up to lobby for domestic soccer

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Two Europe-wide fan groups that work with UEFA have teamed with national leagues to lobby more effectively. They’re aiming to resist projects they believe threaten domestic soccer such as the Super League and the biennial World Cup proposal by FIFA. Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Supporter Direct Europe are joining the 31-nation European Leagues group to argue for “appropriate involvement” in soccer decision-making. They have helped UEFA to successfully oppose the Super League plan but still want to overturn some UEFA-approved changes to the Champions League taking effect in 2024.