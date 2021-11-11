Georgia stuns Sweden 2-0 win in European qualifying

BATUMI, Georgia (AP) — Already eliminated Georgia has hurt Sweden’s chances of securing first place in its group of European qualifying with a 2-0 win. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice in the second half to give Georgia its second win in Group B and leave Sweden two points ahead of Spain La Roja can take over first place when it plays at Greece later Thursday. Spain hosts Sweden in their final qualifier. A draw against Greece will guarantee Spain at least a second-place finish in the group.